Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (NYSE:MD) Achieved Almost -1.81% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In last trading session, Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (NYSE:MD) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.09 trading at $0.17 or 1.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.21B. That closing price of MD’s stock is at a discount of -25.41% from its 52-week high price of $17.67 and is indicating a premium of 53.02% from its 52-week low price of $6.62.

For Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (MD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.25. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (NYSE:MD) trade information

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc’s shares saw a change of 7.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.42% in past 5-day. Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (NYSE:MD) showed a performance of -1.81% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 18.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.84% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 27. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 43.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 43.22% for stock’s current value.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (MD) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 41.89% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.27% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.28%.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (NYSE:MD)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at MD for having 13.69 million shares of worth $103.38 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 16.432 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 10.55 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.6655 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $79.69 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and Fidelity Securities Fund-Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 5.11 shares of worth $72.06 million or 5.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.88 shares on Feb 28, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $40.65 million in the company or a holder of 3.36% of company’s stock.