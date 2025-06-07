Patria Investments Ltd (NASDAQ:PAX) Share Price Recovers 29.78% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In last trading session, Patria Investments Ltd (NASDAQ:PAX) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.43 trading at $0.16 or 1.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.12B. That closing price of PAX’s stock is at a premium of 0.52% from its 52-week high price of $13.36 and is indicating a premium of 29.78% from its 52-week low price of $9.43.

Patria Investments Ltd (NASDAQ:PAX) trade information

Patria Investments Ltd’s shares saw a change of 15.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.42% in past 5-day. Patria Investments Ltd (NASDAQ:PAX) showed a performance of 22.09% in past 30-days.

Patria Investments Ltd (PAX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1.37% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 4.89% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.63%.

Patria Investments Ltd (NASDAQ:PAX)’s Major holders

CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS is the top institutional holder at PAX for having 10.15 million shares of worth $122.42 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 6.7029 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR LLC, which was holding about 5.49 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.6271 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $66.25 million.

On the other hand, Capital Income Builder and SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 5.11 shares of worth $68.6 million or 8.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.01 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $53.87 million in the company or a holder of 6.61% of company’s stock.