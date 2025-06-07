Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PASG) -3.09% Down Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In last trading session, Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PASG) saw 0.23 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.70. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.42 trading at -$0.03 or -6.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $26.28M. That closing price of PASG’s stock is at a discount of -216.67% from its 52-week high price of $1.33 and is indicating a premium of 38.1% from its 52-week low price of $0.26.

For Passage Bio Inc (PASG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PASG) trade information

Passage Bio Inc’s shares saw a change of -25.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.09% in past 5-day. Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PASG) showed a performance of 23.45% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 6 to the stock, which implies a rise of 93.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 6. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1328.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1328.57% for stock’s current value.

Passage Bio Inc (PASG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1.48% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 31.21% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 43.47%.

Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PASG)’s Major holders

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC is the top institutional holder at PASG for having 10.12 million shares of worth $8.04 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 17.9847 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP, which was holding about 6.05 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.7504 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.81 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.5 shares of worth $0.63 million or 2.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 493.23 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.21 million in the company or a holder of 0.79% of company’s stock.