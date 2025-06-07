Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE:PARR) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At 25.

In last trading session, Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE:PARR) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.50 trading at $0.07 or 0.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.11B. That closing price of PARR’s stock is at a discount of -27.67% from its 52-week high price of $27.45 and is indicating a premium of 44.84% from its 52-week low price of $11.86.

For Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.12. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 31.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.42% in past 5-day. Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE:PARR) showed a performance of 30.07% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 22 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2.27% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 19 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 11.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 11.63% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -7.03% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 82.64%.

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at PARR for having 8.37 million shares of worth $211.3 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 14.62 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 5.19 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.0671 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $131.04 million.

On the other hand, Pacer Funds Trust-Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF and iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.98 shares of worth $64.09 million or 5.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.7 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $58.13 million in the company or a holder of 5.24% of company’s stock.

