Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG), Stock Jumps 7.89% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In last trading session, Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $196.40 trading at $1.7 or 0.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.67B. That closing price of PKG’s stock is at a discount of -27.71% from its 52-week high price of $250.82 and is indicating a premium of 12.06% from its 52-week low price of $172.71.

For Packaging Corp Of America (PKG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.31. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) trade information

Packaging Corp Of America’s shares saw a change of -12.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.67% in past 5-day. Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) showed a performance of 9.11% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 280 to the stock, which implies a rise of 29.86% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 280 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 280. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -42.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -42.57% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.99% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 12.84% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.47%.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at PKG for having 11.22 million shares of worth $2.05 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.531 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 7.92 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.8423 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.45 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.84 shares of worth $558.75 million or 3.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.48 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $486.87 million in the company or a holder of 2.76% of company’s stock.