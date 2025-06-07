OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Share Price Recovers 27.09% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In last trading session, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) saw 0.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.49 trading at $0.44 or 2.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.00B. That closing price of OSW’s stock is at a discount of -18.06% from its 52-week high price of $23.01 and is indicating a premium of 27.09% from its 52-week low price of $14.21.

For OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -2.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.34% in past 5-day. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) showed a performance of 4.48% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 17 to the stock, which implies a fall of -14.65% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 13 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 24. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 33.3% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 33.3% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 16.24% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.22%.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)’s Major holders

ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC is the top institutional holder at OSW for having 9.81 million shares of worth $150.85 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.3363 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 7.76 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.3856 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $119.33 million.

On the other hand, SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.64 shares of worth $51.46 million or 2.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.5 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $48.64 million in the company or a holder of 2.43% of company’s stock.