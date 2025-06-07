OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Jumps 2.81%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In last trading session, OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $53.35 trading at $1.46 or 2.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.35B. That closing price of OMF’s stock is at a discount of -10.4% from its 52-week high price of $58.90 and is indicating a premium of 28.77% from its 52-week low price of $38.00.

For OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.62. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 1.22 in the current quarter.

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) trade information

OneMain Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 2.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.91% in past 5-day. OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) showed a performance of 9.55% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 58 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.02% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 56 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 65. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -4.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4.97% for stock’s current value.

OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.32% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 1.19B for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 1.24B in the next quarter. Company posted 1.09B and 1.16B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -7.54% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 25.02% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 26.37%.

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at OMF for having 12.13 million shares of worth $588.3 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.1283 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 10.05 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.3934 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $487.53 million.

On the other hand, AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 7.76 shares of worth $413.97 million or 6.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.79 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $202.45 million in the company or a holder of 3.19% of company’s stock.