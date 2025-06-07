Old Republic International Corp (NYSE:ORI) At $37.47: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, Old Republic International Corp (NYSE:ORI) saw 0.88 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $37.47 trading at $0.08 or 0.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.26B. That closing price of ORI’s stock is at a discount of -6.33% from its 52-week high price of $39.84 and is indicating a premium of 25.62% from its 52-week low price of $27.87.

For Old Republic International Corp (ORI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.81 in the current quarter.

Old Republic International Corp (NYSE:ORI) trade information

Old Republic International Corp’s shares saw a change of 9.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.87% in past 5-day. Old Republic International Corp (NYSE:ORI) showed a performance of -1.63% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 42 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.79% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 42 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 42. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -12.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -12.09% for stock’s current value.

Old Republic International Corp (ORI) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.88% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 2.18B for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 2.28B in the next quarter. Company posted 2.01B and 2.14B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1.55% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.26% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.92%.

Old Republic International Corp (NYSE:ORI)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at ORI for having 29.85 million shares of worth $922.33 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.4453 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 27.05 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.3721 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $835.85 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 7.55 shares of worth $283.01 million or 3.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.19 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $269.26 million in the company or a holder of 2.91% of company’s stock.