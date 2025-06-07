ODDITY Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:ODD) Has Recovered 57.71% So Far, But Another 40.53% Gain Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, ODDITY Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:ODD) saw 0.9 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $77.35 trading at $0.26 or 0.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.32B. That closing price of ODD’s stock is at a discount of -2.37% from its 52-week high price of $79.18 and is indicating a premium of 57.71% from its 52-week low price of $32.71.

For ODDITY Tech Ltd (ODD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

ODDITY Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:ODD) trade information

ODDITY Tech Ltd’s shares saw a change of 84.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.92% in past 5-day. ODDITY Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:ODD) showed a performance of 15.04% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 46 to the stock, which implies a fall of -68.15% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 46 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 46. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 40.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 40.53% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 67.81% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15.08% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.17%.

ODDITY Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:ODD)’s Major holders

CATTERTON MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.L.C. is the top institutional holder at ODD for having 7.64 million shares of worth $299.96 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 13.2001 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, which was holding about 6.27 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.8305 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $246.11 million.

On the other hand, SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC and VANGUARD WORLD FUND-Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.37 shares of worth $105.64 million or 3.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.21 shares on Feb 28, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $93.9 million in the company or a holder of 2.74% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.