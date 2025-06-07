ODDITY Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:ODD) Has Recovered 57.71% So Far, But Another 40.53% Gain Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, ODDITY Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:ODD) saw 0.9 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $77.35 trading at $0.26 or 0.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.32B. That closing price of ODD’s stock is at a discount of -2.37% from its 52-week high price of $79.18 and is indicating a premium of 57.71% from its 52-week low price of $32.71.

For ODDITY Tech Ltd (ODD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

ODDITY Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:ODD) trade information

ODDITY Tech Ltd’s shares saw a change of 84.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.92% in past 5-day. ODDITY Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:ODD) showed a performance of 15.04% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 46 to the stock, which implies a fall of -68.15% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 46 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 46. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 40.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 40.53% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 67.81% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15.08% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.17%.

ODDITY Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:ODD)’s Major holders

CATTERTON MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.L.C. is the top institutional holder at ODD for having 7.64 million shares of worth $299.96 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 13.2001 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, which was holding about 6.27 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.8305 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $246.11 million.

On the other hand, SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC and VANGUARD WORLD FUND-Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.37 shares of worth $105.64 million or 3.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.21 shares on Feb 28, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $93.9 million in the company or a holder of 2.74% of company’s stock.