Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE) Is Currently -685.71% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In last trading session, Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE) saw 0.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.19 trading at -$0.09 or -7.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.40M. That closing price of NVVE’s stock is at a discount of -685.71% from its 52-week high price of $9.35 and is indicating a premium of 31.09% from its 52-week low price of $0.82.

For Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE) trade information

Nuvve Holding Corp’s shares saw a change of -61.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.46% in past 5-day. Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE) showed a performance of 13.33% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 11 to the stock, which implies a rise of 89.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 11. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -824.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -824.37% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.38% during past 5 years.

Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE)’s Major holders

FARTHER FINANCE ADVISORS, LLC is the top institutional holder at NVVE for having 13.0 shares of worth $9.0. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.0003 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is YOUR ADVOCATES LTD., LLP, which was holding about 3.0 shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.0001 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 8.12 shares of worth $9661.0 or 0.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.3 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1545.0 in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.