Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE) Is Currently -685.71% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

IPW

In last trading session, Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE) saw 0.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.19 trading at -$0.09 or -7.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.40M. That closing price of NVVE’s stock is at a discount of -685.71% from its 52-week high price of $9.35 and is indicating a premium of 31.09% from its 52-week low price of $0.82.

For Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE) trade information

Nuvve Holding Corp’s shares saw a change of -61.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.46% in past 5-day. Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE) showed a performance of 13.33% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 11 to the stock, which implies a rise of 89.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 11. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -824.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -824.37% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.38% during past 5 years.

Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE)’s Major holders

FARTHER FINANCE ADVISORS, LLC is the top institutional holder at NVVE for having 13.0 shares of worth $9.0. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.0003 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is YOUR ADVOCATES LTD., LLP, which was holding about 3.0 shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.0001 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 8.12 shares of worth $9661.0 or 0.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.3 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1545.0 in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.