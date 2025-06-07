Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) Is 96.59% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In last trading session, Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $122.02 trading at -$1.38 or -1.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $677.83M. That closing price of NUTX’s stock is at a discount of -51.02% from its 52-week high price of $184.27 and is indicating a premium of 96.59% from its 52-week low price of $4.16.

For Nutex Health Inc (NUTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) trade information

Nutex Health Inc’s shares saw a change of 285.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved -27.26% in past 5-day. Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) showed a performance of 3.92% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 45 to the stock, which implies a fall of -171.16% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 45 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 45. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 63.12% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 63.12% for stock’s current value.

Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX)’s Major holders

WEALTHCOLLAB, LLC is the top institutional holder at NUTX for having 0.13 million shares of worth $12157.0. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.2548 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RHUMBLINE ADVISERS, which was holding about 976.0 shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.002 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $580.0.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Century ETF Trust-Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 83.07 shares of worth $10.14 million or 1.50% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 67.51 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $8.24 million in the company or a holder of 1.22% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.