Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) Is 96.59% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In last trading session, Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $122.02 trading at -$1.38 or -1.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $677.83M. That closing price of NUTX’s stock is at a discount of -51.02% from its 52-week high price of $184.27 and is indicating a premium of 96.59% from its 52-week low price of $4.16.

For Nutex Health Inc (NUTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) trade information

Nutex Health Inc’s shares saw a change of 285.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved -27.26% in past 5-day. Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) showed a performance of 3.92% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 45 to the stock, which implies a fall of -171.16% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 45 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 45. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 63.12% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 63.12% for stock’s current value.

Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX)’s Major holders

WEALTHCOLLAB, LLC is the top institutional holder at NUTX for having 0.13 million shares of worth $12157.0. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.2548 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RHUMBLINE ADVISERS, which was holding about 976.0 shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.002 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $580.0.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Century ETF Trust-Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 83.07 shares of worth $10.14 million or 1.50% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 67.51 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $8.24 million in the company or a holder of 1.22% of company’s stock.