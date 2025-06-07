Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Westwater Resources Inc (AMEX:WWR)

In last trading session, Westwater Resources Inc (AMEX:WWR) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.52 trading at $0.01 or 3.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $40.10M. That closing price of WWR’s stock is at a discount of -153.85% from its 52-week high price of $1.32 and is indicating a premium of 13.46% from its 52-week low price of $0.45.

Westwater Resources Inc (AMEX:WWR) trade information

Westwater Resources Inc’s shares saw a change of -25.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.97% in past 5-day. Westwater Resources Inc (AMEX:WWR) showed a performance of 6.02% in past 30-days.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 47.43% during past 5 years.

Westwater Resources Inc (AMEX:WWR)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at WWR for having 2.01 million shares of worth $0.97 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 3.494 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, which was holding about 0.48 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.8301 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.23 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.41 shares of worth $0.74 million or 4.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 592.29 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.31 million in the company or a holder of 2.01% of company’s stock.