Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB)

In last trading session, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $206.23 trading at $2.06 or 1.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $35.29B. That closing price of WAB’s stock is at a discount of -2.25% from its 52-week high price of $210.88 and is indicating a premium of 28.4% from its 52-week low price of $147.66.

For Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.92. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 2.17 in the current quarter.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) trade information

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp’s shares saw a change of 8.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.93% in past 5-day. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) showed a performance of 8.71% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 167.5 to the stock, which implies a fall of -23.12% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 106 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 220. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 48.6% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 48.6% for stock’s current value.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.25% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 2.76B for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 2.79B in the next quarter. Company posted 2.64B and 2.66B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 26.88% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15.37% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.66%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at WAB for having 19.63 million shares of worth $3.1 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.1935 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 15.1 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.6065 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.39 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 5.39 shares of worth $1.11 billion or 3.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.75 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $979.13 million in the company or a holder of 2.77% of company’s stock.