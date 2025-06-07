Now Is The Time To Build A Position In SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)

In last trading session, SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.24 trading at $0.12 or 1.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $697.53M. That closing price of SXC’s stock is at a discount of -55.58% from its 52-week high price of $12.82 and is indicating a premium of 9.34% from its 52-week low price of $7.47.

For SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Strong Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) trade information

SunCoke Energy Inc’s shares saw a change of -22.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.23% in past 5-day. SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) showed a performance of -5.83% in past 30-days.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -37.95% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -10.98%.

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at SXC for having 13.86 million shares of worth $135.79 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 16.2817 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 6.88 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.0816 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $67.4 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and American Century ETF Trust-Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 5.1 shares of worth $42.03 million or 6.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.92 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $24.05 million in the company or a holder of 3.45% of company’s stock.