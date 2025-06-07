Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Starz Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:STRZ)

In last trading session, Starz Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:STRZ) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.05 trading at $1.55 or 9.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.49B. That closing price of STRZ’s stock is at a discount of -27.31% from its 52-week high price of $22.98 and is indicating a premium of 55.68% from its 52-week low price of $8.00.

Starz Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:STRZ) trade information

Starz Entertainment Corp’s shares saw a change of 61.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.88% in past 5-day. Starz Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:STRZ) showed a performance of 61.16% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 24.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 19 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 30. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -5.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.26% for stock’s current value.

Starz Entertainment Corp (STRZ) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -3.33% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 326M for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 331M in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -28.84% during past 5 years.

On the other hand, SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.28 shares of worth $23.15 million or 7.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 400.76 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $7.23 million in the company or a holder of 2.40% of company’s stock.

