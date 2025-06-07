Now Is The Time To Build A Position In RELX Plc ADR (NYSE:RELX)

In last trading session, RELX Plc ADR (NYSE:RELX) saw 0.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $53.68 trading at -$0.12 or -0.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $98.57B. That closing price of RELX’s stock is at a discount of -4.94% from its 52-week high price of $56.33 and is indicating a premium of 19.06% from its 52-week low price of $43.45.

For RELX Plc ADR (RELX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0 in the current quarter.

RELX Plc ADR (NYSE:RELX) trade information

RELX Plc ADR’s shares saw a change of 18.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.45% in past 5-day. RELX Plc ADR (NYSE:RELX) showed a performance of -2.17% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 26 to the stock, which implies a fall of -106.46% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 24 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 28. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 55.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 55.29% for stock’s current value.

RELX Plc ADR (RELX) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.18% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.04% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15.62% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.71%.

RELX Plc ADR (NYSE:RELX)’s Major holders

FMR LLC is the top institutional holder at RELX for having 6.6 million shares of worth $302.83 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.3489 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, which was holding about 6.46 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.3417 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $297.75 million.

On the other hand, AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND and Fidelity Advisor Series I-Fidelity Advisor Equity Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.96 shares of worth $105.41 million or 0.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 675.7 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $36.27 million in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.