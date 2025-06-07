Now Is The Time To Build A Position In RELX Plc ADR (NYSE:RELX)

In last trading session, RELX Plc ADR (NYSE:RELX) saw 0.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $53.68 trading at -$0.12 or -0.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $98.57B. That closing price of RELX’s stock is at a discount of -4.94% from its 52-week high price of $56.33 and is indicating a premium of 19.06% from its 52-week low price of $43.45.

For RELX Plc ADR (RELX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0 in the current quarter.

RELX Plc ADR (NYSE:RELX) trade information

RELX Plc ADR’s shares saw a change of 18.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.45% in past 5-day. RELX Plc ADR (NYSE:RELX) showed a performance of -2.17% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 26 to the stock, which implies a fall of -106.46% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 24 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 28. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 55.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 55.29% for stock’s current value.

RELX Plc ADR (RELX) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.18% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.04% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15.62% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.71%.

RELX Plc ADR (NYSE:RELX)’s Major holders

FMR LLC is the top institutional holder at RELX for having 6.6 million shares of worth $302.83 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.3489 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, which was holding about 6.46 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.3417 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $297.75 million.

On the other hand, AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND and Fidelity Advisor Series I-Fidelity Advisor Equity Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.96 shares of worth $105.41 million or 0.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 675.7 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $36.27 million in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.