Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRVA)

In last trading session, Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRVA) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.19 trading at $0.39 or 1.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.83B. That closing price of PRVA’s stock is at a discount of -12.51% from its 52-week high price of $26.09 and is indicating a premium of 29.41% from its 52-week low price of $16.37.

For Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.23. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRVA) trade information

Privia Health Group Inc’s shares saw a change of 18.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.89% in past 5-day. Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRVA) showed a performance of -0.56% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 29 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.03% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 40. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -7.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.81% for stock’s current value.

Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.98% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 87.42% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 61.41%.

Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s Major holders

FMR LLC is the top institutional holder at PRVA for having 17.9 million shares of worth $311.06 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 15.0018 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 17.28 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.4849 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $300.34 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios-Health Care Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 6.26 shares of worth $145.14 million or 5.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.5 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $81.17 million in the company or a holder of 2.87% of company’s stock.