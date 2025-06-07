Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI)

In last trading session, Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI) saw 0.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.59 trading at $0.91 or 4.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.10B. That closing price of PPBI’s stock is at a discount of -40.25% from its 52-week high price of $30.28 and is indicating a premium of 16.35% from its 52-week low price of $18.06.

For Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc (PPBI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI) trade information

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc’s shares saw a change of -13.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.84% in past 5-day. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI) showed a performance of 4.05% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 31 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.35% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 26 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 41. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -20.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -20.43% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -8.76% during past 5 years.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at PPBI for having 14.0 million shares of worth $321.53 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 14.7926 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 11.24 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.8731 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $258.07 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 5.88 shares of worth $127.01 million or 6.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.05 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $65.79 million in the company or a holder of 3.14% of company’s stock.