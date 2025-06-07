Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (NASDAQ:ONCY)

In last trading session, Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (NASDAQ:ONCY) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.36 trading at $0.03 or 8.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $31.98M. That closing price of ONCY’s stock is at a discount of -325.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.53 and is indicating a premium of 8.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.33.

For Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (ONCY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (NASDAQ:ONCY) trade information

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc’s shares saw a change of -60.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.88% in past 5-day. Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (NASDAQ:ONCY) showed a performance of -30.52% in past 30-days.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.13% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 4.66% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.60%.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s Major holders

INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC is the top institutional holder at ONCY for having 0.2 million shares of worth $0.2 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.2607 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SEEDS INVESTOR LLC, which was holding about 0.19 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.2496 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.19 million.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.