Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (NASDAQ:ONCY)

In last trading session, Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (NASDAQ:ONCY) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.36 trading at $0.03 or 8.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $31.98M. That closing price of ONCY’s stock is at a discount of -325.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.53 and is indicating a premium of 8.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.33.

For Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (ONCY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (NASDAQ:ONCY) trade information

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc’s shares saw a change of -60.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.88% in past 5-day. Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (NASDAQ:ONCY) showed a performance of -30.52% in past 30-days.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.13% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 4.66% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.60%.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s Major holders

INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC is the top institutional holder at ONCY for having 0.2 million shares of worth $0.2 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.2607 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SEEDS INVESTOR LLC, which was holding about 0.19 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.2496 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.19 million.