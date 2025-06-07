Now Is The Time To Build A Position In NNN REIT Inc (NYSE:NNN)

In last trading session, NNN REIT Inc (NYSE:NNN) saw 0.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $41.69 trading at $0.39 or 0.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.84B. That closing price of NNN’s stock is at a discount of -18.9% from its 52-week high price of $49.57 and is indicating a premium of 14.13% from its 52-week low price of $35.80.

For NNN REIT Inc (NNN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.83. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

NNN REIT Inc (NYSE:NNN) trade information

NNN REIT Inc’s shares saw a change of 2.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.17% in past 5-day. NNN REIT Inc (NYSE:NNN) showed a performance of -0.10% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 46 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.37% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 46 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 46. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -10.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -10.34% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.65% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -7.23% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.11%.

NNN REIT Inc (NYSE:NNN)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at NNN for having 26.25 million shares of worth $1.12 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 14.3905 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 21.35 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.7031 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $909.55 million.

On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund and VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS-Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 7.38 shares of worth $307.8 million or 3.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.09 shares on Jan 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $295.46 million in the company or a holder of 3.77% of company’s stock.