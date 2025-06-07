Now Is The Time To Build A Position In New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

In last trading session, New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $55.82 trading at $0.07 or 0.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.10B. That closing price of NYT’s stock is at a discount of -4.19% from its 52-week high price of $58.16 and is indicating a premium of 19.69% from its 52-week low price of $44.83.

For New York Times Co (NYT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) trade information

New York Times Co’s shares saw a change of 7.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.28% in past 5-day. New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) showed a performance of 6.04% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 45 to the stock, which implies a fall of -24.04% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 31.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 63. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 43.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 43.57% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.23% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.43% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.48%.

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at NYT for having 15.81 million shares of worth $809.47 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.6066 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 14.35 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.7185 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $734.62 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 5.28 shares of worth $294.91 million or 3.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.9 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $273.52 million in the company or a holder of 3.02% of company’s stock.