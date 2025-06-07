Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Mueller Industries, Inc (NYSE:MLI)

In last trading session, Mueller Industries, Inc (NYSE:MLI) saw 0.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $77.42 trading at $0.21 or 0.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.57B. That closing price of MLI’s stock is at a discount of -25.05% from its 52-week high price of $96.81 and is indicating a premium of 30.86% from its 52-week low price of $53.53.

Mueller Industries, Inc (NYSE:MLI) trade information

Mueller Industries, Inc’s shares saw a change of -2.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.58% in past 5-day. Mueller Industries, Inc (NYSE:MLI) showed a performance of 4.91% in past 30-days.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 42.73% during past 5 years.

Mueller Industries, Inc (NYSE:MLI)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at MLI for having 18.07 million shares of worth $1.03 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 16.2449 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 12.34 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.0952 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $702.62 million.

On the other hand, First TRT Exch-Trd Fd. VI-First TRT Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.85 shares of worth $297.73 million or 3.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.68 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $285.1 million in the company or a holder of 3.33% of company’s stock.