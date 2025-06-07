Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

In last trading session, Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $38.98 trading at $0.61 or 1.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.19B. That closing price of HESM’s stock is at a discount of -13.01% from its 52-week high price of $44.05 and is indicating a premium of 13.83% from its 52-week low price of $33.59.

For Hess Midstream LP (HESM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) trade information

Hess Midstream LP’s shares saw a change of 5.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.35% in past 5-day. Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) showed a performance of 3.95% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 34 to the stock, which implies a fall of -14.65% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 34 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 35. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 12.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 12.78% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -7.52% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 14.64% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.78%.

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)’s Major holders

ALPS ADVISORS INC is the top institutional holder at HESM for having 16.05 million shares of worth $584.96 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 19.1558 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., which was holding about 7.43 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.8643 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $270.69 million.

On the other hand, ALPS ETF TRUST-ALERIAN MLP ETF and GLOBAL X FUNDS-Global X MLP ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 28, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 21.79 shares of worth $849.29 million or 18.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.14 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $161.37 million in the company or a holder of 3.55% of company’s stock.

