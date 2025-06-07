Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Dominari Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DOMH)

In last trading session, Dominari Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DOMH) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.40 trading at $0.54 or 11.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $79.08M. That closing price of DOMH’s stock is at a discount of -141.67% from its 52-week high price of $13.05 and is indicating a premium of 85.37% from its 52-week low price of $0.79.

Dominari Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DOMH) trade information

Dominari Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 470.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.17% in past 5-day. Dominari Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DOMH) showed a performance of -3.23% in past 30-days.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 39.07% during past 5 years.

Dominari Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DOMH)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at DOMH for having 0.19 million shares of worth $0.36 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 3.1897 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 72519.0 shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.1961 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.14 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 111.01 shares of worth $0.6 million or 0.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 77.92 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.42 million in the company or a holder of 0.53% of company’s stock.