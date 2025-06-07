Now Is The Time To Build A Position In CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI)

In last trading session, CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.01 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $20.98M. That closing price of CXAI’s stock is at a discount of -272.28% from its 52-week high price of $3.76 and is indicating a premium of 24.75% from its 52-week low price of $0.76.

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) trade information

CXApp Inc’s shares saw a change of -44.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.64% in past 5-day. CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) showed a performance of -3.81% in past 30-days.

CXApp Inc (CXAI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -79.16% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 36.89% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 26.22%.

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at CXAI for having 0.62 million shares of worth $1.26 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 4.082 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, which was holding about 96548.0 shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.6329 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.2 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 494.62 shares of worth $0.5 million or 2.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 114.28 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.12 million in the company or a holder of 0.55% of company’s stock.