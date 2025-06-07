Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

In last trading session, Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) saw 0.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.65. Company’s recent per share price level of $246.02 trading at $3.1 or 1.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.52B. That closing price of BURL’s stock is at a discount of -21.49% from its 52-week high price of $298.89 and is indicating a premium of 13.45% from its 52-week low price of $212.92.

For Burlington Stores Inc (BURL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.19. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) trade information

Burlington Stores Inc’s shares saw a change of -13.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.78% in past 5-day. Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) showed a performance of 0.42% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 347.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 29.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 329 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 380. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -33.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -33.73% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.44% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 12.87% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.18%.

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at BURL for having 6.38 million shares of worth $1.53 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.0101 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 6.32 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.9093 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.52 billion.

On the other hand, GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA and AMCAP FUND are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.81 shares of worth $690.63 million or 4.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.03 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $499.37 million in the company or a holder of 3.22% of company’s stock.