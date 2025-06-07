Now Is The Time To Build A Position In BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BIAF)

In last trading session, BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BIAF) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.28 trading at $0.0 or 1.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.09M. That closing price of BIAF’s stock is at a discount of -967.86% from its 52-week high price of $2.99 and is indicating a premium of 42.86% from its 52-week low price of $0.16.

BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BIAF) trade information

BioAffinity Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of -68.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.50% in past 5-day. BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BIAF) showed a performance of 33.55% in past 30-days.

BioAffinity Technologies Inc (BIAF) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -30.57% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 1.51M for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 1.55M in the next quarter. Company posted 2.4M and 2.35M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -10.71% during past 5 years.

BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BIAF)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at BIAF for having 0.17 million shares of worth $0.37 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 1.5101 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, which was holding about 69600.0 shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.6111 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.15 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 136.25 shares of worth $38723.0 or 0.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 69.47 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $19742.0 in the company or a holder of 0.24% of company’s stock.

