Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AISP)

In last trading session, Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AISP) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.94 trading at $0.22 or 4.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $157.32M. That closing price of AISP’s stock is at a discount of -55.06% from its 52-week high price of $7.66 and is indicating a premium of 61.54% from its 52-week low price of $1.90.

Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AISP) trade information

Airship AI Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -21.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.08% in past 5-day. Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AISP) showed a performance of 30.69% in past 30-days.

Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AISP)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at AISP for having 0.28 million shares of worth $1.01 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 1.2143 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 0.23 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.9885 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.82 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 450.7 shares of worth $2.23 million or 1.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 260.23 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.29 million in the company or a holder of 0.82% of company’s stock.