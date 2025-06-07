Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL)

In last trading session, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) saw 0.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.57 trading at -$0.09 or -13.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.52M.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) trade information

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of -43.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.51% in past 5-day. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) showed a performance of -12.23% in past 30-days.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 34.05% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 61.03% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 41.31%.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s Major holders

UBS GROUP AG is the top institutional holder at ADIL for having 83605.0 shares of worth $96146.0. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 1.9988 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MANCHESTER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, which was holding about 48097.0 shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.1499 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $55312.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 40.6 shares of worth $23221.0 or 0.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.16 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $7525.0 in the company or a holder of 0.15% of company’s stock.