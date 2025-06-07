Novartis AG ADR (NYSE:NVS) Up Almost 5.66% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In last trading session, Novartis AG ADR (NYSE:NVS) saw 0.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $118.02 trading at $0.23 or 0.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $223.95B. That closing price of NVS’s stock is at a discount of -2.46% from its 52-week high price of $120.92 and is indicating a premium of 18.61% from its 52-week low price of $96.06.

For Novartis AG ADR (NVS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.04. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Novartis AG ADR (NYSE:NVS) trade information

Novartis AG ADR’s shares saw a change of 21.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.95% in past 5-day. Novartis AG ADR (NYSE:NVS) showed a performance of 5.66% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 120 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1.65% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 108 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 121. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 8.49% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 8.49% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.99% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.02% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.92%.

Novartis AG ADR (NYSE:NVS)’s Major holders

DODGE & COX is the top institutional holder at NVS for having 12.24 million shares of worth $1.3 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.6019 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, which was holding about 12.18 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.5991 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.3 billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Funds-Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and VANGUARD CHESTER FUNDS-Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 9.15 shares of worth $1.08 billion or 0.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.39 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $872.67 million in the company or a holder of 0.35% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.