Novartis AG ADR (NYSE:NVS) Up Almost 5.66% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In last trading session, Novartis AG ADR (NYSE:NVS) saw 0.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $118.02 trading at $0.23 or 0.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $223.95B. That closing price of NVS’s stock is at a discount of -2.46% from its 52-week high price of $120.92 and is indicating a premium of 18.61% from its 52-week low price of $96.06.

For Novartis AG ADR (NVS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.04. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Novartis AG ADR (NYSE:NVS) trade information

Novartis AG ADR’s shares saw a change of 21.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.95% in past 5-day. Novartis AG ADR (NYSE:NVS) showed a performance of 5.66% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 120 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1.65% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 108 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 121. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 8.49% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 8.49% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.99% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.02% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.92%.

Novartis AG ADR (NYSE:NVS)’s Major holders

DODGE & COX is the top institutional holder at NVS for having 12.24 million shares of worth $1.3 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 0.6019 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, which was holding about 12.18 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.5991 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.3 billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Funds-Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and VANGUARD CHESTER FUNDS-Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 9.15 shares of worth $1.08 billion or 0.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.39 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $872.67 million in the company or a holder of 0.35% of company’s stock.