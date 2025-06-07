NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NLSP) Currently -699.57 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In last trading session, NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NLSP) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.30 trading at $0.22 or 10.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.27M. That closing price of NLSP’s stock is at a discount of -699.57% from its 52-week high price of $18.39 and is indicating a premium of 43.48% from its 52-week low price of $1.30.

For NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NLSP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NLSP) trade information

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd’s shares saw a change of 9.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.55% in past 5-day. NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NLSP) showed a performance of 35.30% in past 30-days.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.06% during past 5 years.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NLSP)’s Major holders

BVF INC/IL is the top institutional holder at NLSP for having 5.75 million shares of worth $1.25 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 15.0543 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, which was holding about 2.31 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.0535 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.5 million.

