NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN), 45.45% Above Its High, Could Make A Strong Comeback.

In last trading session, NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) saw 0.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.86 trading at $0.24 or 2.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.57B. That closing price of NN’s stock is at a discount of -56.32% from its 52-week high price of $18.54 and is indicating a premium of 45.45% from its 52-week low price of $6.47.

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) trade information

NextNav Inc’s shares saw a change of -23.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.50% in past 5-day. NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) showed a performance of -14.03% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 9 to the stock, which implies a fall of -31.78% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 9. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 24.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 24.11% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 40.78% during past 5 years.

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN)’s Major holders

FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC is the top institutional holder at NN for having 14.18 million shares of worth $114.98 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.3063 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, which was holding about 8.19 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.108 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $66.41 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.97 shares of worth $23.31 million or 1.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.86 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $22.1 million in the company or a holder of 1.41% of company’s stock.

