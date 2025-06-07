News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) Down -2.48% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) saw 0.75 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $31.85 trading at -$0.34 or -1.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.41B. That closing price of NWS’s stock is at a discount of -10.68% from its 52-week high price of $35.25 and is indicating a premium of 18.24% from its 52-week low price of $26.04.

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) trade information

News Corp’s shares saw a change of 4.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.66% in past 5-day. News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) showed a performance of -2.48% in past 30-days.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.96% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 31.06% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.23%.

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)’s Major holders

SOF LTD is the top institutional holder at NWS for having 9.78 million shares of worth $277.71 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 1.7125 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP, which was holding about 9.3 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.628 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $264.0 million.

On the other hand, SELECT SECTOR SPDR TRT-The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR F and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 5.1 shares of worth $162.31 million or 2.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.99 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $95.33 million in the company or a holder of 1.58% of company’s stock.