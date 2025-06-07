Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s 12-Month Price Target Currently Stands At 168

In last trading session, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) saw 0.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $125.39 trading at $0.78 or 0.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.41B. That closing price of NBIX’s stock is at a discount of -25.99% from its 52-week high price of $157.98 and is indicating a premium of 32.83% from its 52-week low price of $84.23.

For Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NBIX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.37. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) trade information

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc’s shares saw a change of -8.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.93% in past 5-day. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) showed a performance of 3.11% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 160 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.63% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 150 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 168. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -19.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -19.63% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 53.47% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 21.64% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 34.79%.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at NBIX for having 14.19 million shares of worth $1.95 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 14.0781 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 10.06 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.9766 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.38 billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Funds-Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.96 shares of worth $497.05 million or 4.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.23 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $404.78 million in the company or a holder of 3.26% of company’s stock.