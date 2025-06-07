Netstreit Corp (NYSE:NTST) Is Up 1.25% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, Netstreit Corp (NYSE:NTST) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.20 trading at $0.02 or 0.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.33B. That closing price of NTST’s stock is at a discount of -8.21% from its 52-week high price of $17.53 and is indicating a premium of 17.16% from its 52-week low price of $13.42.

For Netstreit Corp (NTST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.72. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Netstreit Corp (NYSE:NTST) trade information

Netstreit Corp’s shares saw a change of 14.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.62% in past 5-day. Netstreit Corp (NYSE:NTST) showed a performance of 1.25% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 17.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.43% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 17 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 18. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -4.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4.94% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 10.15% during past 5 years.

Netstreit Corp (NYSE:NTST)’s Major holders

COHEN & STEERS, INC. is the top institutional holder at NTST for having 9.23 million shares of worth $148.62 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 12.5441 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 8.05 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.9347 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $129.55 million.

On the other hand, COHEN & STEERS REAL ESTATE SECURITIES Fd. INC-Cohen & Steers Real Esta and T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 4.06 shares of worth $65.84 million or 4.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.82 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $61.91 million in the company or a holder of 4.68% of company’s stock.