Nerdy Inc (NYSE:NRDY)’s 12-Month Price Target Currently Stands At 2.5

In last trading session, Nerdy Inc (NYSE:NRDY) saw 0.84 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.78 trading at $0.07 or 4.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $327.81M. That closing price of NRDY’s stock is at a discount of -22.47% from its 52-week high price of $2.18 and is indicating a premium of 58.99% from its 52-week low price of $0.73.

For Nerdy Inc (NRDY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Nerdy Inc (NYSE:NRDY) trade information

Nerdy Inc’s shares saw a change of 9.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.09% in past 5-day. Nerdy Inc (NYSE:NRDY) showed a performance of 7.23% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 2.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.8% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 2.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 2.5. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -40.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -40.45% for stock’s current value.

Nerdy Inc (NRDY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -317.67% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 38.85% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.59%.

Nerdy Inc (NYSE:NRDY)’s Major holders

TPG GP A, LLC is the top institutional holder at NRDY for having 10.6 million shares of worth $17.69 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.6389 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is GREENVALE CAPITAL LLP, which was holding about 9.0 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.1875 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.03 million.

On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-FRANKLIN SMALL CAP GROWTH FUND and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.29 shares of worth $5.85 million or 1.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.77 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $3.15 million in the company or a holder of 0.97% of company’s stock.