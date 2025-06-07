MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) Jumps 0.04%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In last trading session, MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) saw 0.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $51.32 trading at $0.02 or 0.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $52.39B. That closing price of MPLX’s stock is at a discount of -6.92% from its 52-week high price of $54.87 and is indicating a premium of 22.16% from its 52-week low price of $39.95.

For MPLX LP (MPLX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.86. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) trade information

MPLX LP’s shares saw a change of 7.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.63% in past 5-day. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) showed a performance of 4.20% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 52 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1.31% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 44 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 62. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 14.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 14.26% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.50% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.63% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.82%.

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX)’s Major holders

ALPS ADVISORS INC is the top institutional holder at MPLX for having 26.16 million shares of worth $1.11 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 2.5674 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKSTONE INC., which was holding about 23.14 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.2708 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $985.52 million.

On the other hand, ALPS ETF TRUST-ALERIAN MLP ETF and AIM Investment Fd.s -Invesco SteelPath MLP Income Fd. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 28, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 28.15 shares of worth $1.44 billion or 2.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.34 shares on Feb 28, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $633.27 million in the company or a holder of 1.21% of company’s stock.

