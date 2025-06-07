Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL) Shares Plunges -1.47% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL) saw 0.81 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.46 trading at $0.03 or 0.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.70B. That closing price of MSDL’s stock is at a discount of -23.02% from its 52-week high price of $23.94 and is indicating a premium of 9.61% from its 52-week low price of $17.59.

For Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (MSDL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.67. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL) trade information

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund’s shares saw a change of -5.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.47% in past 5-day. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL) showed a performance of 2.21% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 23 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.39% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 23 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 23. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -18.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -18.19% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -16.89% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -8.32%.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL)’s Major holders

CLIFFWATER LLC is the top institutional holder at MSDL for having 2.18 million shares of worth $47.69 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 2.4449 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, which was holding about 1.78 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.9942 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $38.9 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck BDC Income ETF and Putnam ETF Trust-Putnam BDC Income ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.73 shares of worth $33.59 million or 1.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 274.09 shares on Jan 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $5.33 million in the company or a holder of 0.31% of company’s stock.