Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIST): -58.96% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In last trading session, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIST) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.73 trading at -$0.01 or -0.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $92.50M. That closing price of MIST’s stock is at a discount of -58.96% from its 52-week high price of $2.75 and is indicating a premium of 63.58% from its 52-week low price of $0.63.

For Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -0.19 in the current quarter.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIST) trade information

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of -26.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.79% in past 5-day. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIST) showed a performance of 34.11% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 82.7% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 10. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -478.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -478.03% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 28.21% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -11.57% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.52%.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIST)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at MIST for having 4.97 million shares of worth $6.56 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.5135 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, which was holding about 3.26 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.9211 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.3 million.

On the other hand, Simplify Exchange Traded Funds-Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 850.0 shares of worth $1.47 million or 1.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19.87 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $34378.0 in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.