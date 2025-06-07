MGIC Investment Corp (NYSE:MTG) At $26.31: So What?

In last trading session, MGIC Investment Corp (NYSE:MTG) saw 0.88 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.31 trading at $0.29 or 1.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.25B. That closing price of MTG’s stock is at a discount of -2.32% from its 52-week high price of $26.92 and is indicating a premium of 22.65% from its 52-week low price of $20.35.

For MGIC Investment Corp (MTG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.88. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.73 in the current quarter.

MGIC Investment Corp (NYSE:MTG) trade information

MGIC Investment Corp’s shares saw a change of 10.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.53% in past 5-day. MGIC Investment Corp (NYSE:MTG) showed a performance of 0.42% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 21 to the stock, which implies a fall of -25.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 16 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 39.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 39.19% for stock’s current value.

MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.94% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 306.25M for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 308.49M in the next quarter. Company posted 305.28M and 306.65M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.32% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0.49% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.96%.

MGIC Investment Corp (NYSE:MTG)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at MTG for having 36.59 million shares of worth $788.61 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 13.7928 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 24.49 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.2298 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $527.72 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 8.04 shares of worth $211.64 million or 3.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.5 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $197.45 million in the company or a holder of 3.16% of company’s stock.