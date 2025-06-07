Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd (AMEX:MTA) Jumps 1.11 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In last trading session, Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd (AMEX:MTA) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.63 trading at $0.04 or 1.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $335.85M. That closing price of MTA’s stock is at a discount of -12.4% from its 52-week high price of $4.08 and is indicating a premium of 36.09% from its 52-week low price of $2.32.

Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd (AMEX:MTA) trade information

Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd’s shares saw a change of 44.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.73% in past 5-day. Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd (AMEX:MTA) showed a performance of 18.24% in past 30-days.

Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd (MTA) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 96.05% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 3.22M for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 4.06M in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.98% during past 5 years.

Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd (AMEX:MTA)’s Major holders

VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP is the top institutional holder at MTA for having 4.49 million shares of worth $12.47 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.4922 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is EURO PACIFIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, which was holding about 4.42 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.3628 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.2 million.

On the other hand, INVESTMENT MANAGERS SERIES TRUST-EuroPac Gold Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 4.01 shares of worth $14.56 million or 4.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.2 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $11.61 million in the company or a holder of 3.46% of company’s stock.

