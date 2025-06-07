Merus N.V (NASDAQ:MRUS) Projected To Shrink By -95.69% Or More

In last trading session, Merus N.V (NASDAQ:MRUS) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $56.21 trading at $0.2 or 0.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.89B. That closing price of MRUS’s stock is at a discount of -12.04% from its 52-week high price of $62.98 and is indicating a premium of 40.95% from its 52-week low price of $33.19.

For Merus N.V (MRUS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Merus N.V (NASDAQ:MRUS) trade information

Merus N.V’s shares saw a change of 33.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.25% in past 5-day. Merus N.V (NASDAQ:MRUS) showed a performance of 42.56% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 110 to the stock, which implies a rise of 48.9% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 110 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 110. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -95.69% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -95.69% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -8.04% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -44.82% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -2.98%.

Merus N.V (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s Major holders

FMR LLC is the top institutional holder at MRUS for having 6.22 million shares of worth $368.33 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.0644 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, which was holding about 4.17 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.741 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $246.7 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS-Vanguard Health Care Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios-Health Care Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.08 shares of worth $116.98 million or 3.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.19 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $66.9 million in the company or a holder of 1.72% of company’s stock.