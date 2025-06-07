MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Up Almost 9.74% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In last trading session, MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $2482.39 trading at -$99.35 or -3.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $125.85B. That closing price of MELI’s stock is at a discount of -6.18% from its 52-week high price of $2635.88 and is indicating a premium of 37.56% from its 52-week low price of $1550.00.

For MercadoLibre Inc (MELI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.52. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) trade information

MercadoLibre Inc’s shares saw a change of 45.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.16% in past 5-day. MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) showed a performance of 9.74% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 2700 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.06% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 2400 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 3000. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 3.32% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 3.32% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 34.06% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 35.52%.

MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)’s Major holders

BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO is the top institutional holder at MELI for having 4.85 million shares of worth $7.96 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.5591 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, which was holding about 2.33 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.597 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.83 billion.

On the other hand, EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND and Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.09 shares of worth $2.7 billion or 2.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.03 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $2.57 billion in the company or a holder of 2.04% of company’s stock.