MaxCyte Inc (NASDAQ:MXCT) Has Risen By -21.53 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In last trading session, MaxCyte Inc (NASDAQ:MXCT) saw 0.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.15 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $228.58M. That closing price of MXCT’s stock is at a discount of -144.65% from its 52-week high price of $5.26 and is indicating a premium of 2.33% from its 52-week low price of $2.10.

For MaxCyte Inc (MXCT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

MaxCyte Inc (NASDAQ:MXCT) trade information

MaxCyte Inc’s shares saw a change of -48.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.66% in past 5-day. MaxCyte Inc (NASDAQ:MXCT) showed a performance of -21.53% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 6 to the stock, which implies a rise of 64.17% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 6. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -179.07% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -179.07% for stock’s current value.

MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -11.37% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 8.33% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.40%.

MaxCyte Inc (NASDAQ:MXCT)’s Major holders

BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at MXCT for having 8.14 million shares of worth $31.92 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.7814 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, which was holding about 7.62 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.285 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29.88 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.81 shares of worth $6.04 million or 2.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.58 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $5.55 million in the company or a holder of 2.43% of company’s stock.