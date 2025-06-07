ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN)’s 12-Month Price Target Is Now Set At 55.

In last trading session, ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $40.61 trading at $0.46 or 1.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.88B. That closing price of MAN’s stock is at a discount of -92.61% from its 52-week high price of $78.22 and is indicating a premium of 6.18% from its 52-week low price of $38.10.

For ManpowerGroup (MAN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.92. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.68 in the current quarter.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) trade information

ManpowerGroup’s shares saw a change of -29.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.19% in past 5-day. ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) showed a performance of 5.84% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 55 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.16% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 55 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 55. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -35.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -35.43% for stock’s current value.

ManpowerGroup (MAN) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -3.99% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 4.34B for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 4.34B in the next quarter. Company posted 4.52B and 4.53B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17.21% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -37.08% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.81%.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at MAN for having 6.76 million shares of worth $472.09 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 14.1201 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 5.18 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.8188 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $361.72 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and VANGUARD FENWAY FUNDS-Vanguard Equity Income Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.52 shares of worth $61.71 million or 3.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.52 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $61.69 million in the company or a holder of 3.28% of company’s stock.