MakeMyTrip Ltd (NASDAQ:MMYT) Is Down -10.31% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, MakeMyTrip Ltd (NASDAQ:MMYT) saw 0.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $100.49 trading at $0.43 or 0.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.03B. That closing price of MMYT’s stock is at a discount of -22.4% from its 52-week high price of $123.00 and is indicating a premium of 25.86% from its 52-week low price of $74.50.

For MakeMyTrip Ltd (MMYT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

MakeMyTrip Ltd (NASDAQ:MMYT) trade information

MakeMyTrip Ltd’s shares saw a change of -10.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.12% in past 5-day. MakeMyTrip Ltd (NASDAQ:MMYT) showed a performance of -10.31% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 112 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.28% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 42 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 119. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 58.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 58.2% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 63.02% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 44.65%.

MakeMyTrip Ltd (NASDAQ:MMYT)’s Major holders

FIL LTD is the top institutional holder at MMYT for having 4.61 million shares of worth $387.73 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 4.1154 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, which was holding about 4.07 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.6353 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $342.49 million.

On the other hand, SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC and VANGUARD WORLD FUND-Vanguard International Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.97 shares of worth $197.73 million or 2.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.75 shares on Feb 28, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $175.59 million in the company or a holder of 2.49% of company’s stock.