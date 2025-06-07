MakeMyTrip Ltd (NASDAQ:MMYT) Is Down -10.31% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, MakeMyTrip Ltd (NASDAQ:MMYT) saw 0.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $100.49 trading at $0.43 or 0.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.03B. That closing price of MMYT’s stock is at a discount of -22.4% from its 52-week high price of $123.00 and is indicating a premium of 25.86% from its 52-week low price of $74.50.

For MakeMyTrip Ltd (MMYT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

MakeMyTrip Ltd (NASDAQ:MMYT) trade information

MakeMyTrip Ltd’s shares saw a change of -10.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.12% in past 5-day. MakeMyTrip Ltd (NASDAQ:MMYT) showed a performance of -10.31% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 112 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.28% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 42 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 119. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 58.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 58.2% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 63.02% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 44.65%.

MakeMyTrip Ltd (NASDAQ:MMYT)’s Major holders

FIL LTD is the top institutional holder at MMYT for having 4.61 million shares of worth $387.73 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 4.1154 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, which was holding about 4.07 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.6353 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $342.49 million.

On the other hand, SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC and VANGUARD WORLD FUND-Vanguard International Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.97 shares of worth $197.73 million or 2.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.75 shares on Feb 28, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $175.59 million in the company or a holder of 2.49% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.