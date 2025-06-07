MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Adds 2.82% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In last trading session, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) saw 0.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $125.04 trading at -$2.63 or -2.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.30B. That closing price of MTSI’s stock is at a discount of -21.96% from its 52-week high price of $152.50 and is indicating a premium of 32.82% from its 52-week low price of $84.00.

For MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.59. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) trade information

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -3.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.82% in past 5-day. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) showed a performance of 10.29% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 115 to the stock, which implies a fall of -8.73% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 65 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 135. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 48.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 48.02% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 35.21% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.36%.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at MTSI for having 5.93 million shares of worth $660.69 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.2157 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 4.98 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.9011 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $554.97 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios-Semiconductors Portfolio and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 2.69 shares of worth $336.23 million or 3.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.0 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $249.58 million in the company or a holder of 2.69% of company’s stock.