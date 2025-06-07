Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) Stock Ripped -0.87% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In last trading session, Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $481.69 trading at $3.66 or 0.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $112.86B. That closing price of LMT’s stock is at a discount of -28.5% from its 52-week high price of $618.95 and is indicating a premium of 13.04% from its 52-week low price of $418.88.

For Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.35. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 6.59 in the current quarter.

Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) trade information

Lockheed Martin Corp’s shares saw a change of -0.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.14% in past 5-day. Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) showed a performance of 2.20% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 510 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.55% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 476 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 548. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 1.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 1.18% for stock’s current value.

Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.68% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 18.6B for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 18.35B in the next quarter. Company posted 18.12B and 17.1B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.32% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 23.12% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.00%.

Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT)’s Major holders

STATE STREET CORP is the top institutional holder at LMT for having 36.01 million shares of worth $16.82 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 15.0713 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 21.43 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.9691 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.01 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 7.44 shares of worth $3.58 billion or 3.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.82 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $2.8 billion in the company or a holder of 2.48% of company’s stock.