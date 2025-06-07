Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:LCTX) Adds 1.58% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In last trading session, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:LCTX) saw 0.87 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.68 trading at $0.02 or 2.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $154.19M. That closing price of LCTX’s stock is at a discount of -69.12% from its 52-week high price of $1.15 and is indicating a premium of 45.59% from its 52-week low price of $0.37.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:LCTX) trade information

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 34.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.58% in past 5-day. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:LCTX) showed a performance of 52.07% in past 30-days.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -29.48% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 1.47M for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 1.89M in the next quarter. Company posted 1.41M and 3.78M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.93% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -9.73% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.01%.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:LCTX)’s Major holders

BROADWOOD CAPITAL INC is the top institutional holder at LCTX for having 41.67 million shares of worth $41.55 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 22.0675 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 9.56 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.0629 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.53 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 4.42 shares of worth $2.98 million or 1.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.23 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $2.85 million in the company or a holder of 1.85% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.