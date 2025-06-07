Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:LCTX) Adds 1.58% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In last trading session, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:LCTX) saw 0.87 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.68 trading at $0.02 or 2.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $154.19M. That closing price of LCTX’s stock is at a discount of -69.12% from its 52-week high price of $1.15 and is indicating a premium of 45.59% from its 52-week low price of $0.37.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:LCTX) trade information

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 34.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.58% in past 5-day. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:LCTX) showed a performance of 52.07% in past 30-days.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -29.48% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 1.47M for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 1.89M in the next quarter. Company posted 1.41M and 3.78M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.93% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -9.73% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.01%.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:LCTX)’s Major holders

BROADWOOD CAPITAL INC is the top institutional holder at LCTX for having 41.67 million shares of worth $41.55 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 22.0675 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 9.56 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.0629 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.53 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 4.42 shares of worth $2.98 million or 1.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.23 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $2.85 million in the company or a holder of 1.85% of company’s stock.