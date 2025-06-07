LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) 26.32% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) saw 0.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.60 trading at $0.44 or 4.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.21B. That closing price of LC’s stock is at a discount of -76.89% from its 52-week high price of $18.75 and is indicating a premium of 26.32% from its 52-week low price of $7.81.

For LendingClub Corp (LC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) trade information

LendingClub Corp’s shares saw a change of -34.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.68% in past 5-day. LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) showed a performance of 3.11% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 47.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 20. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -88.68% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -88.68% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 40.87% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 47.87%.

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at LC for having 11.97 million shares of worth $101.3 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.7487 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 8.45 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.5854 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $71.49 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 3.35 shares of worth $35.47 million or 2.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.78 shares on Apr 30, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $29.46 million in the company or a holder of 2.43% of company’s stock.